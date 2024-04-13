Ferry Develops Leak Mid-River Near Assam's Majuli, Passengers Rescued

A major calamity was averted in Assam's Majuli in the early hours of Saturday as a ferry carrying passengers developed a leak with water gushing into it.
The incident took place as the ferry, named SB Senimai, was crossing the Brahmaputra carrying passengers from Neamatighat on the Jorhat side to Aphalamukh ghat in Majuli.
According to reports, the leak was discovered during the early morning trip at around 7:30 am as a result of which a commotion broke out among the anxious passengers on the ferry.
However, rescue operations were immediately initiated, and another ferry was deployed to evacuate all passengers safely from the sinking ferry. According to official sources, there were 80 passengers on board, with 26 motorcycles and four four-wheeled vehicles.
Fortunately, there were no casualties reported, although several passengers complained of minor injuries.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the incident, with initial reports suggesting overcrowding as a possible factor. Further updates on the situation are awaited as the investigation progresses.