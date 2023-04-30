Heavy Rainfall Expected in Assam, NE | Know Full Forecast Here

India Metrological Department (IMD) had predicted rainfall activity in Guwahati among other parts of the states for the next five days.
This comes after Guwahati city along with parts of Nalbari, Dhemaji, Rangia, Nagaon, Nagarbera, Tezpur, Mangaldai witnessed heavy to very heavy rainfall on Sunday night.
As per an IMD report, the weather condition in Guwahati city is likely to remain cloudy with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers on May 1. While light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at most places over Arunachal Pradesh; at many places over Assam & Meghalaya and at a few places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Monday (May 1).
With no further changes, on Tuesday, weather conditions in Guwahati generally to remain cloudy with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers.
On Wednesday, Guwahati city to witness a partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershower.
On Thursday, the city to have a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of development of thunder or lightning.
On Friday and Saturday, Guwahati will have a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of rain or thunderstorm.
On the other hand, IMD had stated that light to moderate rainfall activity to follow at most places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and at many places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura from Tuesday to Friday this week.