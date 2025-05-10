Fierce Storm Wreaks Havoc in Guwahati: Hoardings, Trees Collapse Across City

A powerful storm accompanied by heavy rain lashed Guwahati on Saturday night, plunging parts of the city into chaos. Multiple areas reported incidents of hoardings and trees collapsing, leading to widespread disruption of traffic and public life.

In Dhirenpara Tiniali, a massive unipole hoarding crashed onto a road, falling on a two-wheeler. The rider escaped with minor injuries. An autorickshaw carrying a passenger narrowly avoided the crash, and both occupants emerged unhurt. Locals allege the hoarding was erected in violation of safety regulations, with barely a foot-deep foundation.

In Ganeshguri, a tree collapsed onto a vehicle (AS01RC8382) parked under the BK Tower, causing significant damage. Another tree fell dangerously close to the busy GS Road, raising fresh concerns over the safety of commuters during adverse weather conditions.

The city also witnessed waterlogging in several areas, leaving key roadways inundated and commuters facing severe hardship late into the night.

