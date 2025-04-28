City of Floods: Guwahati’s 'Smart' Tag Sinks in Storm

A fierce storm, accompanied by torrential rain, slammed into Assam’s so-called "smart city" early Monday morning, exposing the stark contrast between its modern aspirations and harsh reality. The aftermath was nothing short of disastrous—widespread flooding, paralyzed traffic, and streets submerged under water, revealing the city's chronic urban mismanagement.

But it wasn’t just the floodwaters that wreaked havoc. Sewage and silt spilled out of the city's drains, floating unchecked on the roads. This raw waste mingled with floodwaters, underscoring the critical failures in Guwahati’s drainage systems. What should have been a routine de-siltation effort instead became a symbol of inefficiency and neglect, adding to the city's already growing sanitation woes.

This devastating storm serves as a painful reminder that despite the grand plans under the "Mission Flood-Free 2025" initiative, the ground reality remains grim. The city’s long-standing issues with flood management and basic infrastructure continue to plague its residents, who now face the compounded challenges of waterlogging, traffic chaos, and public health risks.

While the District Administration has issued stern directives to address the poor drainage maintenance, including a mandate to clear silt within two hours, the damage caused by Monday’s storm is a glaring reflection of years of missed opportunities. Residents have grown accustomed to lofty promises, but the lack of effective action during critical times only reinforces the gap between the city’s aspirations and its ability to manage basic urban functions.

As Guwahati braces for more rain, the big question remains: will the city ever transform its "smart" aspirations into reality, or will the floodwaters continue to wash away its promises, year after year? Until then, the city’s residents remain at the mercy of an urban system that continues to fail them when they need it most.