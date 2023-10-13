Filmmaker Manju Borah Inaugurates Don Bosco Global Youth Film Festival

The Don Bosco Global Youth Film Festival took center stage in Assam as the Department of Mass Communication; Assam Don Bosco University (ADBU) hosted a spectacular one-day film festival on Friday featuring a curated selection of remarkable short films from the prestigious international film festival. This event coincided with the grand finale held at Don Bosco Tech Los Angeles, USA, where 52 outstanding films from 23 countries competed for the coveted Don Bosco Global Youth Film Awards.
The festival was inaugurated with great enthusiasm, featuring the presence of acclaimed filmmaker, Smt. Manju Borah, as the chief guest. The opening film at ADBU was the national award-winning Mising language film "Ko:Yad (A Silent Way)," directed by Manju Borah, setting the stage for a day of cinematic excellence.
The Don Bosco Global Youth Film Festival witnessed an overwhelming response, with 540 submissions pouring in from talented filmmakers representing 40 different countries. A regional jury meticulously evaluated these entries, resulting in the selection of 52 films that showcased exceptional storytelling and filmmaking talent. These films represent a wide array of cultures, perspectives, and aspirations, reflecting the universal language of cinema.
Of the 52 films that made it to the final leg of the competition, 17 were from the Asia-Pacific region. These films showcased the dreams, aspirations, and trials of young individuals and their profound desire to promote peace and solidarity through the universal language of love. India was prominently represented with 11 entries, alongside 5 from Thailand and 1 from Vietnam.
The Don Bosco Global Youth Film Festival is a truly global event, simultaneously hosted by Salesians of Don Bosco Institutions across 136 countries. The festival aims to celebrate the art of filmmaking and storytelling while empowering youth to express themselves through this powerful medium.
The festival at Assam Don Bosco University (ADBU) was a resounding success, and it further solidified the institution's commitment to nurturing talent and fostering creativity among the youth. The day was filled with cinematic brilliance and meaningful storytelling, leaving a lasting impact on all those in attendance.