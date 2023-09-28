Assam Don Bosco University Signs MoUs with Two Universities of Taiwan

Assam Don Bosco University in Guwahati signed two Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lunghwa University of Science and Technology (LHU) and Cheng Shiu University, both in Taiwan.
The Memorandum of Understanding with LHU was signed by Fr (Dr) Jose Palely, Vice Chancellor of Assam Don Bosco University and Dr. Tzu-Hsiang Ko, President, LHU. The MoU with Cheng Shiu University was signed with Prof. Shuenn-Ren Cheng, Vice President of the university.
The agreements signed with these two universities aim at facilitating collaborations in academic programmes, semester abroad programmes, joint degree programmes, faculty exchange and training, student internship and exchange and organizing joint bilateral conferences/workshops and seminars.
Commenting on these MoUs, the Vice Chancellor, Fr. Jose Palely said, “These MoUs will pave ways for our students and faculty to collaborate with these Universities in research and technologically innovative developments, in addition to getting exposure to international education.”
In addition, Assam Don Bosco University also signed a Collective MoU with Universities in India including, MEDICAPS University, SASTRA Deemed University, REVA University, IES University, and Lunghwa University of Science and Technology in the same domain.
These MoUs were fostered by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and were signed in the presence of Prof T.G. Sitharam, Chairman, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).