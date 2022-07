An FIR has been registered against Acharya Pankaj Pathak, a popular ayurveda dealer at Dispur police station in Guwahati on Monday.

The FIR was filed by journalist Rosy Sharma for some comments made by Pathak against her on social media.

Meanwhile, it has come to light that there are several complaints registered at different places in Assam against the controversial figure for his obscene comments against women.