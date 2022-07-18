Assam: Caught On Camera, Cops Assault Auto Driver In Bokajan

A Golaghat police constable was on Monday seen assaulting an auto-rickshaw driver in Bokajan in the Karbi Anglong district of Assam.
The Bokajan auto-rickshaw union condemned the vile actions of the policemen against the auto driver in broad daylight.
This comes after allegations were leveled against police officials of the Sungajan police station in Sarupathar for harassing an auto-rickshaw driver in the town.
The victim has been identified as Popu Basumatary, an auto rickshaw driver by profession in Bokajan.
According to reports, the official in question, UB Constable Jiten Bora assaulted the victim which was caught on camera.
Bora was seen thrashing the auto rickshaw driver drawing strong criticism from the auto drivers’ union. They have demanded that action be taken against the official for his actions crossing all line of duty.
Meanwhile, the union has alleged that such incidents of assaults has become common, alleging the police of tyrannizing auto drivers.
Auto drivers also alleged that they are made to pay between Rs 100 to Rs 500 underhand to pass at bordering regions between the two districts.