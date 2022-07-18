Assam: Caught On Camera, Cops Assault Auto Driver In Bokajan

A Golaghat police constable was on Monday seen assaulting an auto-rickshaw driver in Bokajan in the Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

The Bokajan auto-rickshaw union condemned the vile actions of the policemen against the auto driver in broad daylight.

This comes after allegations were leveled against police officials of the Sungajan police station in Sarupathar for harassing an auto-rickshaw driver in the town.

The victim has been identified as Popu Basumatary, an auto rickshaw driver by profession in Bokajan.