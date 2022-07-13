FIR Against Irrigation Dept Officials For Faking Referral Medical Certificate

An FIR was filed by the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Wednesday against two officials of the irrigation department, government of Assam for taking money under false pretenses.
The two officials have been identified as Manjubala Narah and Junu Saikia. They were named for allegedly faking verification of their referral medical certificate to take money.
The GMCH superintended filed the FIR today at Bhangagarh Police Station.
According to reports, both officials are employed with the office of the executive engineer of the Dhakuakhana division of the irrigation department.
The FIR copy read, “With reference to the subject and Email cited above, would like to inform you that we have received a Email dtd. 07.07.2022 from D. Roy Chowdhury, Under Secretary (Estt) to the Govt of Assam, Irrigation Deptt, Dispur, Guwahati-6.”
“Upon enquiry we have found that the letter No MCH/RMB/128/642 dtd 08.06.2022 in favor of Manjubala Narah W/o Amar Singh Narah and Junu Sakia, W/o Prabhat Chandra Tamuli are not in our record,” it added.
The complaint further mentioned, “I am submitting herewith photocopy of all the documents received from D. Roy Chowdhury, Under Secretary (Estt) to the Govt of Assam, Irrigation Deptt. Dispur, Guwahati-6 for information and necessary action.”