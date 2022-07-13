FIR Against Irrigation Dept Officials For Faking Referral Medical Certificate

An FIR was filed by the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Wednesday against two officials of the irrigation department, government of Assam for taking money under false pretenses.

The two officials have been identified as Manjubala Narah and Junu Saikia. They were named for allegedly faking verification of their referral medical certificate to take money.

The GMCH superintended filed the FIR today at Bhangagarh Police Station.

According to reports, both officials are employed with the office of the executive engineer of the Dhakuakhana division of the irrigation department.