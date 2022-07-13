NCB Names Rhea Chakraborty For Supplying Drugs To Sushant Singh Rajput

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty was on Wednesday charged for procuring narcotics for late actor and boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).
According to a charge sheet filed by NCB, Chakraborty is among 34 others accused in the high-profile case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in 2020.
Actor Chakraborty was charged for purchasing and financing small quantity of marijuana. Her brother Showik Chakraborty has also been named by the anti-drugs agency.
NCB said that she received and delivered marijuana to Sushant Singh Rajput and made payments for it at his instance.
Meanwhile, Chakraborty is looking at 10 years jail term if found guilty in the case.
However, she has called the fresh allegations against her a ‘witch-hunt’.
It may be noted that Chakraborty was arrested in the case in Septembere 2020. The Bombay High Court later granted bail to her almost a month after her arrest.
A probe was launched into the use of narcotics in Bollywood and the television industry following the death of popular actor Rajput, who was found dead aged 34 in his apartment in Bandra on June 14, 2020.
The case of his death is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after the police had written it off as a suicide.