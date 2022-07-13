NCB Names Rhea Chakraborty For Supplying Drugs To Sushant Singh Rajput

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty was on Wednesday charged for procuring narcotics for late actor and boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

According to a charge sheet filed by NCB, Chakraborty is among 34 others accused in the high-profile case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in 2020.

Actor Chakraborty was charged for purchasing and financing small quantity of marijuana. Her brother Showik Chakraborty has also been named by the anti-drugs agency.

NCB said that she received and delivered marijuana to Sushant Singh Rajput and made payments for it at his instance.

Meanwhile, Chakraborty is looking at 10 years jail term if found guilty in the case.