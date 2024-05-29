FIR Against PM Modi In Guwahati For Allegedly Insulting Mahatma Gandhi

Guwahati-based film producer and Rajat Kamal Awardee, Luit Kumar Barman on Wednesday filed a complaint against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly disrespecting Mahatma Gandhi in one of his election campaigns.
Taking to social media, Barman shared a copy of the FIR lodged at Guwahati's Hatigaon Police Station wherein he mentioned how he had filed a complaint against former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at Dispur Police Station when the coal gate scam surfaced.
"Modi sir insulting Mahatma Gandhi is not acceptable. Nothing will come of it, however, I carried out my duty as a responsible citizen by filing a police complaint against sir. Let's see what happens," he posted while sharing the FIR copy.
According to the complaint, PM Modi in one of his election speeches had allegedly said that Mahatma Gandhi was not known to the world before a film was made on him. "By comparing Mahatma Gandhi with a film, Narendra Modi has defamed Mahatma Gandhi along with the people of India," said Barman.
The complaint read, "With reference to the subject cited above, I would like to inform you that our Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi has stated in election campaigning that our father of nation Mahatma Gandhi is known to the world till a movie is made on him. This is highly derogatory statement and can not be acceptable by a citizen of india whom we considered as father of nation and that was taught in our school also."
"As a citizen, we can not accept insult to Mahatma Gandhi. That Sir, Mahatma Gandhi is larger than life and no fim is required to introduce him in the world. By comparing Mahatma Gandhi with a film, Narendra Modi has defamed Mahatma Gandhi along with the people of India. Therefore, I request you to take action against Narendra Modi under relevant section of law," he added in the FIR.