FIR Filed Against Assam Association Singapore in Connection With Zubeen Garg Death Probe

As the investigation into the untimely death of singer-actor Zubeen Garg intensifies, focus has now turned toward the leading members of the Assam Association Singapore (AAS), whose role and cooperation are likely to be critical to the inquiry.

An FIR has been filed against the Assam Association Singapore by advocate Dr. Hridoy Sarma at the Latasil Police Station in Guwahati, escalating legal scrutiny surrounding the case.

The Assam Association Singapore, officially registered with the Singapore Ministry of Home Affairs, works to promote the culture, traditions, and customs of Assam and Northeast India among the Assamese diaspora. Its executive committee includes President Abhimanyu Talukdar, Vice Presidents Atreyee Barthakur and Diganta Kumar Das, General Secretary Debojyoti Hazarika, Joint Secretary Surajit Goswami, and Treasurer Gopa Sen, along with members such as Arniban Pegu, Shrestha Goswami, Raktim Hazarika, Nishat Farhin Islam, and Parijat Borah.

According to reports, Abhimanyu Talukdar—also associated with Smile Asia—and Debojyoti Hazarika, who has links with NTU (Nanyang Technological University), were involved in organizing certain events related to the incident. Sources have also indicated that Hazarika helped arrange the yacht on which Zubeen sailed out to sea on the day of his death.

Meanwhile, a list of eight Assamese expatriates in Singapore—Abhimanyu Talukdar, Debojit Hazarika, Tanmoy Phukan, Rupkamal Kalita, Siddhartha Bora, Parikshit Sarma, Sudip Chatterjee, and Wazid Ahmed—has drawn attention. These individuals were reportedly present with Zubeen Garg on the day of his death.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma appealed to these individuals to return to Assam and cooperate with the SIT investigation, stressing that their participation is vital for a fair and complete probe. The Chief Minister also urged the people of Assam and their families to encourage them to come forward and assist in the legal process.

Legal experts and senior officers have opined that these individuals should be called in for questioning in Assam to ensure transparency and prevent any lapses in the investigation. They argue that the Assamese community members in Singapore have a civic and moral responsibility to assist the SIT.

Even though some of the members may have professional and social commitments abroad, officials believe that their cooperation is indispensable. Legal analysts have also emphasized that official mechanisms must be used to secure their testimonies so that no crucial lead remains unexplored.

As the Assam CID and SIT continue their probe, ensuring access to all key witnesses—including those outside India—remains essential for delivering justice to Zubeen Garg, a cultural icon revered not only in Assam but across the globe.

Also Read: Could Summoning Key AAS Figures Reveal Hidden Facts in Zubeen Garg Case?