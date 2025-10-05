Could Summoning Key AAS Figures Reveal Hidden Facts in Zubeen Garg Case?

As the investigation into the premature death of singer-actor Zubeen Garg continues, attention has now shifted to the leading members of the Assam Association Singapore (AAS), whose patronage might prove to be critical for a thorough investigation.

Assam Association Singapore is an officially registered society with the Singapore Ministry of Home Affairs that strives to disseminate the culture, tradition, and customs of Assam and Northeast India among its expatriates. Some of its executive members are President Abhimanyu Talukdar, Vice Presidents Atreyee Barthakur and Diganta Kumar Das, General Secretary Debojyoti Hazarika, Joint Secretary Surajit Goswami, and Treasurer Gopa Sen, among other members like Arniban Pegu, Shrestha Goswami, Raktim Hazarika, Nishat Farhin Islam, and Parijat Borah.

Abhimanyu Talukdar, also associated with Smile Asia, and Debojyoti Hazarika, General Secretary and with NTU connection, were reported to have arranged some of the events in relation to the case. Hazarika was also reported to have helped arrange the yacht in which Zubeen sailed out to sea, sources said.

Opinion among lawyers and top officers is that these individuals need to be called for questioning in Assam so that the investigation is proper. The Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, already emphasized that obedience from the people of Assamese descent in Singapore needs to be had to avoid lapses in the investigation. Without them, important leads could go unchecked and thereby delay justice.

Even though some of these members have work and social commitments in Singapore, the ongoing investigation into the death of Zubeen Garg cannot do without their cooperation. Legal pundits assert that compelling them through official avenues is important to ensure there are no loopholes in the investigation.

While Assam CID and SIT continue their investigation, making all the key witnesses, including the ones who are out of the country, available is crucial to fact-finding and justice for Zubeen Garg, a cultural figure not just in Assam but globally.

Also Read: Who Benefits from Leaks in the Zubeen Garg Investigation?