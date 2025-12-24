FIR Filed Against Assam BJP Social Media Member Over Obscene Remarks on APCC Leader

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Wednesday lodged an FIR against Karuna Hazarika, a member of the BJP’s social media department in Jorhat district, accusing him of making obscene and defamatory remarks against APCC spokesperson Palakshi Das on social media.

The FIR was filed at the Panbazar Women Police Station in Guwahati by Palakshi Das. She was accompanied by Congress workers and legal counsel.

According to the complaint, Karuna Hazarika allegedly made vulgar and character-assassinating comments targeting Palakshi Das on social media on December 22, triggering outrage within the Congress party.

Terming the remarks as unacceptable, misogynistic, and a direct attack on a woman leader’s dignity, the APCC demanded strict legal action against the accused.

The party also urged Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia to intervene and ensure appropriate disciplinary and legal measures against the BJP member.

The FIR was submitted in the presence of APCC secretary Tridip Barman, senior party spokesperson Rupak Das, advocate Banashree Gogoi, and party leader Niren Bora.

