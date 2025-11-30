APCC Wraps Up Strategy Meet at Rajiv Bhawan, Alleges BJP Obstructing Campaign Plans

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Sunday concluded an important meeting of its campaign committee at Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati, chaired by senior Congress leader Rakibul Hussain. The meeting focused on the party’s publicity strategy in the run-up to the upcoming elections.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Hussain said that five sub-committees have been formed to ensure smooth coordination and execution of the party’s campaign plans.

He stated that the discussions covered a wide range of publicity measures, including newspaper advertisements, television commercials, and hoardings across Assam. “We discussed in detail how the campaign will be carried out this time through newspapers, television and hoardings,” Hussain said.

However, he alleged that the BJP has instructed advertising agencies not to put up Congress hoardings across various locations. “The BJP has directed agencies not to install Congress hoardings. We will fight this legally,” he added.

Congress to Focus Ads on Himanta Biswa Sarma , Zubeen Garg

In a controversial remark, Rakibul Hussain said that the Congress would not overly promote itself in its advertisements this time. Instead, the party would focus its campaign material on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, particularly targeting his statements and policies.

He also referred to popular Assamese musician Zubeen Garg, claiming that the Congress would highlight the singer’s past statements allegedly opposing the BJP. “Zubeen Garg had said people should not vote for the BJP. The Chief Minister is trying to suppress those statements. We will bring out everything that Zubeen said and what the Chief Minister said about him,” Hussain claimed.

Hussain further alleged that the younger generation (Gen Z) is unhappy with Himanta Biswa Sarma, and accused the Chief Minister of creating distractions by making statements about external threats and national security issues.

He made several unverified and serious allegations, including claims about “conspiracies” and “attempts to silence voices,” though he did not present any evidence to support these statements.

Mixed Response on Tea Garden Land Issue, Demand for Clarity

While criticising the government on multiple fronts, Rakibul Hussain welcomed the steps taken by the Assam Government regarding land for tea garden communities, but raised questions about the timeline and implementation process. “When will the land actually be given? Will the people who receive it be able to take loans on it? These questions remain unanswered,” he said.

He also urged the government that any move related to tribal recognition should not be election-centric and should be based on long-term welfare and constitutional principles. “If tribal recognition is given just before elections, it will be seen as political. It should not be election-oriented,” Hussain added.

