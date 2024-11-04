FIR Filed In Khanapara Accident After CCTV Visuals Surface

An FIR has been filed by the father of one of the deceased youths in the accident at Guwahati's Khanapara on the night of October 31 amid Diwali celebrations. This was after a CCTV footage of the accident surfaced earlier today.
Deepit Dey was among two killed on the spot after his car was involved in a high-speed collision with another car taking a U-turn near the Khanapara footbridge. The accident was caught in a CCTV camera nearby with the footage coming out today.
Based on the visuals, Deepit's father filed an FIR against Gautam Khandelwal, the driver of the other car, a white Scorpio, involved in the accident.
He said, "I thought it was my son's fault. However, the CCTV footage clearly shows that the white Scorpio was at fault entirely. My soon is a good driver. He frequently took the car to college. However, that day turned out to be his last."
"On the day of the accident also, he was driving on his path. The other car is entirely at fault for causing the accident," added the father.
Notably, Two youths — a male and a female — were killed and several others were injured in a massive accident in Guwahati's Khanapara.
As a result of the accident, both vehicles were wrecked, while the Khanapara footbridge was also damaged as Deepit's car, a black Scorpio, veered onto it breaking its railing, and eventually falling back onto the road, after the crash.
According to local reports, the vehicles involved were carrying a young man and two young women. The crash resulted in the immediate deaths of Deepit Dey, and a young woman, Konamika Narjaree, on the spot.
Eyewitnesses stated that the accident occurred when the white Scorpio with the registration AS 01 EG 0820 attempted a U-turn, leading to the oncoming black Scorpio from Khanapara side losing control and crashing.
In the aftermath, another young woman, Neha Basumatary, and the driver of the vehicle with the AS 01 EG 0820 license plate were rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in critical condition.