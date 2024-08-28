FIR Filed Over Police Brutality After Woman Cop Slapped Protestor

Meanwhile, the FIR copy read, "On August 28, 2024, Wednesday, at 11:00 am, under the leadership of the anti-eviction residents of Silsako, we organized a democratic protest at the Assam Legislative Assembly premises demanding the resettlement of local families displaced by the eviction in Silsako. During this protest, some police officers physically assaulted us without any reason. The police team detained us, subjected us to physical abuse, tore our clothes, and inflicted various forms of mistreatment. As citizens of a democratic country, we cannot accept such physical abuse during our peaceful democratic protest for our rightful demands. Therefore, we insist that every police officer involved in this assault be given exemplary punishment."