FIR Filed Over Police Brutality After Woman Cop Slapped Protestor

An FIR has been filed over police brutality during protests taken out by evicted Silsako residents after a woman police official was seen hitting a woman. The FIR was filed at Guwahati's Dispur Police Station on Wednesday.
"We strongly condemn the incident today. We have the right to protest in a democratic nation. However, the police’s action is shameful. Entrusted with public safety, they should have helped us maintain law and order, however, they acted in exactly the opposite manner," said the woman who was assaulted.
The FIR has been filed against all police officials present at the scene demanding a probe into the matter and punishment for those involved.
"On whose directions was this done, we want answers. They don’t have any right to assault us. For over two-and-a-half years we have been protesting demanding appropriate compensation and re-settlement. Today we took placards and banners to the Vidhan Sabha to ensure our matter is taken up. The police team attacked us and someone slapped me. Some of my people were also severely injured," she added.
The woman further said, "We have filed a FIR against all police officials present there. Those involved should be punished and removed from duty as soon as possible."
Meanwhile, the FIR copy read, "On August 28, 2024, Wednesday, at 11:00 am, under the leadership of the anti-eviction residents of Silsako, we organized a democratic protest at the Assam Legislative Assembly premises demanding the resettlement of local families displaced by the eviction in Silsako. During this protest, some police officers physically assaulted us without any reason. The police team detained us, subjected us to physical abuse, tore our clothes, and inflicted various forms of mistreatment. As citizens of a democratic country, we cannot accept such physical abuse during our peaceful democratic protest for our rightful demands. Therefore, we insist that every police officer involved in this assault be given exemplary punishment."
Notably, the Guwahati Commissioner of Police has ordered an enquiry into the incident. Additional DCP (East), Guwahati, Moitrayee Deka has been entrusted with the investigation and instructed to submit the findings at the earliest.
An order by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), (Admin), read, “An enquiry is hereby ordered to look into the genuineness of the news item and, if it is genuine, then to find out the facts and circumstances leading to the incident.”