Guwahati: Probe Ordered into woman cop for slapping protestor

Additional DCP (East), Guwahati, Moitrayee Deka has been entrusted with the investigation and instructed to submit the findings at the earliest.

The incident unfolded outside the Legislative Assembly Building on Wednesday when evicted people of Silsako staged vehement protests in demand of immediate rehabilitation. During the scuffle, the woman police officer was seen slapping one of the female protesters, triggering further outrage among the crowd.