Guwahati: Probe Ordered into woman cop for slapping protestor

The Guwahati Commissioner of Police has ordered an enquiry into the incident where a woman police personnel was seen slapping a woman protestor in front of the Assam Legislative Assembly.
Additional DCP (East), Guwahati, Moitrayee Deka has been entrusted with the investigation and instructed to submit the findings at the earliest.
The incident unfolded outside the Legislative Assembly Building on Wednesday when evicted people of Silsako staged vehement protests in demand of immediate rehabilitation. During the scuffle, the woman police officer was seen slapping one of the female protesters, triggering further outrage among the crowd.
An order by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), (Admin), read, “An enquiry is hereby ordered to look into the genuineness of the news item and, if it is genuine, then to find out the facts and circumstances leading to the incident.”
“Smt. Moitrayee Deka, APS, Addl. DCP (East), Guwahati is entrusted with the enquiry. She is instructed to carry out the enquiry and submit the findings at the earliest,” it further read.