Fire At Guwahati Restaurant Causes Damages Worth Over Rs 10 Lakhs

A major fire broke out at a restaurant in Guwahati's Nayanpur locality in the wee hours of Saturday as a result of which damages worth over Rs 10 lakhs were incurred.
Initial reports suggest that the fire broke out as a result of an electrical short circuit, however, a detailed investigation will reveal more details regarding the cause of the fire.
The fire broke out at a health food restaurant named The Stayfit Kitchen's Nayanpur outlet which is located at the ground floor of Kamini Nivas complex.
The owner of the outlet told Pratidin Time that the losses incurred due to the fire is estimated to be somewhere between Rs 10 lakhs to Rs 15 lakhs.
According to the information at hand, as many as 12 families also reside in the apartment complex where the fire broke out at the restaurant. Prompt action from the locals prevented the fire from spreading.
The fire and emergency services were informed and they reached at the scene to take control of the situation and douse the flames.