Husband Sets Wife On Fire Over Money Dispute In Guwahati's Maligaon

In a spine-chilling incidnet, a husband in Guwahati allegedly set fire to his wife over causing serious burn injuries to her. The incident came to the fore from Maligaon on Friday and the woman was since hospitalised.
Initial reports suggest that the shocking incident took place due to a quarrel between the couple over money which took a drastic turn. The accused husband, identified as Shakrul Islam, then set fire to her.
The victim woman was rushed to a nearby hospital with severe burn injuries where she is reportedly fighting for her life. Meanwhile, the accused husband fled the scene and has not been
The attempted murder incident occurred near Matri Mandir in the Goshala locality of Maligaon. It was later revealed that there were several allegations of domestic violence against the accused husband prior to today's shocking incident.
The victim's family filed a complaint at the Goshala Police Outpost regarding the matter which is now under investigation. More details are awaited.