Guwahati News

Fire Breaks Out at 6-Storey Building in Guwahati’s GS Road

As per initial information received the fire broke out at the ground floor of the six-storey building due to a short circuit.
Fire Breaks Out at 6-Storey Building in Guwahati’s GS Road
Fire Breaks Out at 6-Storey Building in Guwahati’s GS Road
Pratidin Time

A major fire broke out at Silver Square Tower (commercial complex) in Guwahati’s Chiristian Basti on Wednesday afternoon.

As per initial information received the fire broke out at the ground floor of the six-storey building due to a short circuit.

No casualties were reported in the fire incident; however a portion of a lift and a generator was completed gutted.

It has been established that the building houses a number of offices, including the city office of a private satellite channel and an online portal.

According to sources, firefighters responded quickly to the scene and put out the fire.

Fire Breaks Out at 6-Storey Building in Guwahati’s GS Road
Guwahati: Robbery At Top Cop’s Residence, Commoners In Fright
Fire
Assam police
Fire tenders
Silver Square Tower

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
guwahati-news-breaking-latest>>guwahati-news-breaking-latest/fire-breaks-out-at-6-storey-building-in-guwahatis-gs-road
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com