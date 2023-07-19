Fire Breaks Out at 6-Storey Building in Guwahati’s GS Road

A major fire broke out at Silver Square Tower (commercial complex) in Guwahati’s Chiristian Basti on Wednesday afternoon.
As per initial information received the fire broke out at the ground floor of the six-storey building due to a short circuit.
No casualties were reported in the fire incident; however a portion of a lift and a generator was completed gutted.
It has been established that the building houses a number of offices, including the city office of a private satellite channel and an online portal.
According to sources, firefighters responded quickly to the scene and put out the fire.