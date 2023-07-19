Guwahati: Robbery At Top Cop’s Residence, Commoners In Fright

An incident of robbery took place in the Hengerabari area of Guwahati, reports emerged on Wednesday.
As per reports, the incident happened at senior police officer Tapan Kumar Deka’s residence at Gopal Krishna Path in Guwahati’s Hengerabari.
It is worth mentioning that Deka is the current director of the Intelligence Bureau of India.
The robbers barged into the cop’s residence in his absence. It is learned from the neighbors that no one lives in the house.
The police are further investigating the matter to unravel facts related to the incident.
After the incident has took place, the Dispur police have deployed three security personnel at the cop’s residence upon receiving a letter from him.
The locals in the area have alleged that such situations are frequently taking place in the area. They raised questions on the part of the Dispur police for not being able to curb such incidents.
One of the locals said, “This is not the first incident of robbery in this area. Many such incidents have happened in the recent time. Police patrolling is not very active in this area".