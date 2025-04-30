Fire Breaks Out at Oil India Pipeline Office in Narengi, Guwahati; No Casualties Reported

A fire broke out on Monday at the Oil India Limited (OIL) pipeline office located in the Narengi area of Guwahati, triggering panic among locals as thick black smoke engulfed the surroundings.

The blaze reportedly started near a newly constructed building within the OIL premises. The exact cause of the fire remains unknown at this stage.

Multiple fire tenders from the Fire and Emergency Services were rushed to the spot, and the flames were brought under control after a coordinated firefighting effort.

Fortunately, no injuries or casualties have been reported. Residents in the nearby area were unharmed, and the fire has now been completely extinguished.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident to determine the cause of the fire.

