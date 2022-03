A massive fire broke out at Hotel Gateway Grandeur in the Ananda Nagar locality at Christian Basti in Guwahati on Wednesday.

The fire broke out at the upper floors of the hotel, early in the morning at around 4.30 am.

The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. Many guests were residing at various floors of the hotel at the time of the incident.

Meanwhile, the losses incurred due to the fire are also not clear.