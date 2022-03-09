Counting Of Votes Underway For Assam Municipal Elections

Counting of votes for 80 municipal boards comprising 977 wards of Assam began at 8 am on Wednesday. 2,532 candidates were vying for votes, elections for which were held on Sunday.

Counting began at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Assam’s Charaideo district for the Sonari and Moran municipal boards.

A total of 36 candidates were in fray for the 16 wards of Sonari municipal board while 22 candidates contested for 11 wards of the Moran municipal board.

In the first round of counting, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates won from ward numbers 2,3,4, and 5 while an independent candidate won from ward number 1.