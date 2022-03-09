Counting Of Votes Underway For Assam Municipal Elections

Counting of votes for 80 municipal boards comprising 977 wards of Assam began at 8 am on Wednesday. 2,532 candidates were vying for votes, elections for which were held on Sunday.
Counting began at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Assam’s Charaideo district for the Sonari and Moran municipal boards.
A total of 36 candidates were in fray for the 16 wards of Sonari municipal board while 22 candidates contested for 11 wards of the Moran municipal board.
In the first round of counting, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates won from ward numbers 2,3,4, and 5 while an independent candidate won from ward number 1.
In addition, counting of votes is also underway at Dhubri, Gauripur, and Golakganj municipal boards under the Dhubri subdivision.
Counting began at around 8.15 am for the Dhubri subdivision at the district council office.
The fate of a total of 45 candidates from Dhubri, 42 from Gauripur and 27 candidates from Golakganj will be decided today.
Counting of votes will be done for Dhubri and Gauripur in three rounds, while for Golakganj, it will be concluded in two rounds, according to reports.
2,532 candidates were in the fray for the polls this time, out of which 57 candidates won uncontested. Polling was held in 2,054 polling stations.
BJP currently holds a massive lead in the race, holding a lead in 75 out of the 80 municipal boards. Congress won one while independent candidates won at two wards.