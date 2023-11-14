Fire Caused By Diwali Crackers Engulf Flat in Guwahati, None Injured

Amidst Diwali festivities, a major fire broke out at an apartment in Guwahati’s Panjabari locality on Monday night.
The incident took place at Ganga Shanti Apartment while bursting fire crackers.
Unfortunately, the fire destroyed all of the belongings in the flat, which were worth crores of rupees.
Later, the fire tenders reached the spot and managed to douse off the fire.
The owner of the apartment identified as Devraj Bhagawati lodged an FIR with Dispur Police Station against the builder of the apartment namely Madhav Sharma and his son Kishanu Sharma.
Bhagawati also alleged that the members of the society at the aforementioned apartment had violated the directions provided by the district administration and went on bursting firecrackers till midnight, owing to which the fire broke out at his apartment.
It has also come to light that there was no one at the apartment during the last five days.