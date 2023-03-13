Fire Engulfs 9th Floor of Under-Construction Building in Guwahati

A major fire broke out at the 9th floor of a newly constructed building at Dakhingaon locality in the city on Sunday night.

According to initial reports, electrical short-circuit is suspected to be the reason behind the fire.

As many as nine fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

The fire department said that around 40 labourers who were working at the building were evacuated from the building after the fire broke out.

No injuries were reported in the fire incident.

Sources informed that the under-constructed building is owned by All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal.

In another instance, a massive fire engulfed two business establishments in Silchar town of Cachar district in the late night hours.

Similarly, a fire broke out at a residence in the Purandarpur village of Sesari Gaon Panchayat (GP) in Borkhola locality in the late night hours.

In both the fire incidents, no casualties were reported.

However, properties worth several lakhs rupees gutted in the fire incident.