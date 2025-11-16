Fire Erupts at Maligaon: Claims Two Lives

A major fire broke out on Sunday at the Post Office building near Gate No. 8 in Maligaon’s Bharalumukh area, triggering panic as thick smoke engulfed the neighbourhood.

The blaze, initially suspected to have been caused by a short circuit, originated on the third floor of the building. However, fresh reports indicate that the fire intensified after a cylinder explosion inside the residence where a small birthday celebration for the couple’s daughter was reportedly underway.

Locals said the flames erupted suddenly, followed by a loud blast, sending dense smoke billowing through the area and creating chaos.

Multiple fire tenders from the Fire & Emergency Services rushed to the spot and launched an extensive operation to douse the flames. Firefighters rescued two individuals who were trapped inside the building.

The victims have been identified as Deb Choudhury (47) and Pompi Choudhury (36), a married couple. Both were pulled out in critical condition; however, despite efforts to save them, the duo tragically succumbed to their injuries while being rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Emergency medical teams provided immediate assistance on-site before the victims were transported, but the severity of the burns and smoke inhalation proved fatal.

Also Read: Guwahati: Massive Fire at Cyber Mart in Fancy Bazar; 1 Dead, 3 Critical