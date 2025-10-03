Guwahati: Massive Fire at Cyber Mart in Fancy Bazar; 1 Dead, 3 Critical

A major fire broke out at Cyber Mart on SS Road in Guwahati’s Fancy Bazar around 3 AM on Friday, leading to the death of at least one person.

As per reports. four people who were trapped inside the building were rescued in a critical condition and rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital. Among them, 32-year-old Salman Qureshi lost his life, not due to burns, but from suffocation caused by the dense smoke that engulfed the complex.

Three others, identified as 24-year-old Tasib, 22-year-old Saharim and 22-year-old Arif, are undergoing treatment, with two of them in extremely critical condition.

Firefighters pressed nearly a dozen fire tenders into service, but the blaze, suspected to have been triggered by a short circuit, remains largely uncontrolled. Thick smoke continues to cover the area, making rescue and firefighting operations extremely difficult.

Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed at the site to maintain order as large crowds gathered near the spot. In a sensitive move, police also removed a photograph placed as a tribute to late singer Zubeen Garg that had been kept at the premises.

The extent of the damage caused is yet to be ascertained.

