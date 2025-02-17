Fire Erupts at Peter England Showroom in Guwahati, Staff Prevents Major Losses

A fire broke out at Peter England Showroom near ABC Point on G.S. Road, causing panic among visitors and shop owners.

The incident occurred near Premier Dental Care, but the exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Despite a delay of about half an hour in the arrival of fire tenders, showroom staff managed to bring the flames under control, preventing major damage.

Their swift response helped avert losses worth crores.

