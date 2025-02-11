Assam: Fire Averted Aboard New Delhi-Silchar Poorvottar Sampark Kranti Express

A major fire was narrowly averted aboard the New Delhi-Silchar Poorvottar Sampark Kranti Express last night when flames broke out in one of the train’s coaches while it was en route to Delhi.

The incident occurred near Chandranathpur in Cachar, where the fire was detected on a coach as the train was passing through the region. Quick action by the train crew helped bring the fire under control. The train was immediately halted at Chandranathpur Station, and the fire was extinguished within an hour.

After being cleared for departure, the train resumed its journey. While the incident caused panic among passengers, no casualties or injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Although shaken by the event, passengers were eventually reassured once the fire was under control. The incident has raised concerns about the safety measures in place for trains traveling through the region.

