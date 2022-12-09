First McDonald’s in Guwahati Set to be Inaugurated on Dec 12

Good news for all burger lovers as American multinational fast food chain McDonald’s is all set to make its Northeast debut in Guwahati.

McDonald’s first outlet in Guwahati will be inaugurated at Beekay Towers in Ganeshguri at 5 pm on December 12.

McDonald’s restaurants in North and East of India are operated by Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt. Ltd.

The company stated residents of Guwahati can now look forward to a delectable menu with signature burgers, fries, desserts and many more at McDonald’s.

In the new format, the fast food restaurant will showcase a contemporary customer-friendly design, blended with technology and for an enjoyable restaurant experience.

McDonald’s was among the first global QSR brands to enter India and gradually became a customer-favorite led by a localized menu, inspired by Indian taste palette, delivered with consistent quality at affordable prices.