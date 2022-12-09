SC Gives Dec 19 Deadline to UPSC for Appointment of Nagaland DGP

The Supreme Court of India has directed Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to take a final decision on the appointment of Director General of Police (DGP) of Nagaland by December 19.

The top court criticized the UPSC and refused to permit 60-days time for convening the Empanelment Committee Meeting for preparation of a panel of officers for making appointments to the post.

The court said that the formalities will be undertaken by the UPSC, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Nagaland Government.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said that UPSC is duty-bound to comply with the order of the Court.

UPSC has urged the court to grant at least 60 days time for convening the Empanelment Committee Meeting for the preparation of a panel of officers for appointment to the post of DGP (HOPF), Nagaland, as the consultation with the MHA on the matter is still under process.

UPSC submitted that this would not result in any administrative dislocation in so far as the Government of Nagaland is concerned because the incumbent DGP's extended tenure will be over only on February 28, 2023, and the process of recommending the panel of DGP (HOPF) can be completed before that date.