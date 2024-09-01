Flash Floods Submerge Guwahati After Sunday Morning Rain, IMD Issues Yellow Alert

A heavy downpour on Sunday morning led to flash floods across Guwahati, inundating several areas undergoing construction. Localities such as Ganeshguri, Six Mile, Rajgarh, Chandmari, Zoo Road, Hatigaon, and Beltola are among those severely affected by the floodwaters. The sudden flooding has forced residents to steer clear of waterlogged roads, with some opting for hilly routes to reach their destinations.
Though many people stayed indoors due to the weekend, emergency services and essential workers are expected to face significant challenges throughout the day.
Social media platforms have been inundated with posts blaming authorities for the rampant flash floods.
Earlier on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a yellow alert, warning that the Dispur and Sonapur circles could experience localized flooding and waterlogging from August 31 to September 1, 2024. The alert also highlighted potential traffic disruptions and occasional visibility reductions.
The IMD further cautioned that the continuing downpour could damage vulnerable structures and urged residents to avoid waterlogged and landslide-prone areas for their safety.