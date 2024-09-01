Flash Floods Submerge Guwahati After Sunday Morning Rain, IMD Issues Yellow Alert

A heavy downpour on Sunday morning led to flash floods across Guwahati, inundating several areas undergoing construction. Localities such as Ganeshguri, Six Mile, Rajgarh, Chandmari, Zoo Road, Hatigaon, and Beltola are among those severely affected by the floodwaters. The sudden flooding has forced residents to steer clear of waterlogged roads, with some opting for hilly routes to reach their destinations.