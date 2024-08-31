Heavy Rainfall and Flooding Expected in Guwahati and Surrounding Areas

Dispur and Sonapur circles are likely to experience localized flooding and road waterlogging from August 31 to September 1, 2024, causing occasional visibility reductions and temporary traffic disruptions.
There is also a risk of damage to vulnerable structures from the continuing downpour. Residents are advised to avoid areas prone to waterlogging and to steer clear of landslide-prone zones to ensure their safety.
The weather forecast predicts significant rainfall, with isolated areas around Guwahati city expected to receive 7-11 cm of rain within the next 24 hours.
In a statement, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that the Monsoon trough is active, running through northeast and northwest Arabian Sea, Naliya, Malegaon, Brahmapuri, Jagdalpur, Kalingapatnam, and a depression over the west-central Bay of Bengal. Additionally, a cyclonic circulation is present over central Assam, extending up to 1.5 km above sea level.
Over the next five days, moderate rain is forecasted for many regions, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. Thunderstorms and lightning are expected to occur in isolated areas. Specifically, thunderstorm and lightning warnings are in effect for these regions, with heavy rain anticipated at isolated locations.
Safety Advisories:
Avoid traveling to waterlogged areas.
Refrain from staying in vulnerable and landslide-prone locations.
Follow local advisories and stay updated on weather conditions.