Flight Operations at Guwahati Airport Disrupted Amid Torrential Rains

Persistent heavy rainfall has caused significant disruptions in flight operations at Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) today.
As the downpour continued unabated, four IndiGo flights were forced to be canceled. Additionally, travelers faced further inconvenience as two flights bound for Aizawl, one to Agartala, and another to Silchar were also cancelled due to adverse weather conditions.
Despite the challenges posed by the inclement weather, there was a silver lining for some passengers as flights from Guwahati to Kolkata managed to take off as scheduled.
This provided a ray of hope amidst the disruptions, offering respite for those navigating the tumultuous conditions.