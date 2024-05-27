Flight Operations Suspended from Guwahati to Kolkata as Cyclone 'Remal' Strikes

In response to the looming threat posed by cyclone 'Remal', flight services from Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport to Kolkata have been abruptly suspended. A total of 14 flights destined for Kolkata have been canceled, affecting travelers' plans across various airlines.
The cancellation roster includes four flights operated by IndiGo, another four by Alliance Air, and one by Air India. SpiceJet's flight schedule has also taken a hit, with their service being among those grounded amidst the cyclonic weather conditions.
This precautionary measure comes as authorities prioritize passenger safety in the face of the impending cyclone. As the region braces for adverse weather, travelers are advised to stay updated with airline announcements and exercise caution during this period of disruption.