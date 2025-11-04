Flute Echoes Fill the Air as Assam Bids Farewell to Maestro Dipak Sarma

The air at Seuj Sangha in Ambikagiri Nagar filled with the soft, haunting echoes of the flute on Tuesday — the very instrument that had once carried the soul of Dipak Sarma across borders and hearts. Between 10 AM and 2 PM, hundreds of fans, artists, and cultural icons are expected to gather to pay their final respects to the internationally acclaimed flutist, whose melodies had long defined the soundscape of modern Assam.

As the mortal remains of the maestro arrived at Seuj Sangha, a hush fell over the crowd. The notes of a bamboo flute floated through the air, blending with muffled sobs and whispered prayers. Draped in the Assamese gamosa, Sarma’s body was adorned with flowers and reverence — a fitting tribute to an artist whose music had the power to move an entire generation.

Cultural organisations, musicians, students, and admirers stood in long lines to offer floral tributes. Several leading figures from Assam’s art and music fraternity were present, recalling their memories with the humble, soft-spoken artist who preferred silence to fame and music to words.

Earlier in the morning, Sarma’s mortal remains arrived in Guwahati from Chennai aboard a special chartered flight. The flight took off around 5 AM and landed shortly after sunrise. From the airport, his body was taken straight to his Ambikagiri Nagar residence, where close family members performed the final household rituals before the public homage began.

The final rites will be held at Navagraha crematorium, where the flutist will be laid to rest — bringing to a close the life of a man whose music had become synonymous with the soul of Assam.

Sarma, aged 57, breathed his last at 6:15 AM on Monday, November 3, at a Chennai hospital after battling a rare liver ailment. He had been under treatment for several months, initially at a hospital in Guwahati before being shifted to Chennai for advanced medical care.

A musician of extraordinary sensitivity, Dipak Sarma was known for blending classical precision with the rustic beauty of Assamese folk. His flute could mimic birdsong, evoke monsoon rain, and stir the deepest corners of the human heart. Over the years, he had represented Assam on global stages, earning international acclaim for his artistry.