Mortal Remains of Eminent Flutist Dipak Sarma Arrive in Guwahati

The mortal remains of eminent flutist Dipak Sarma, who passed away in Chennai early Monday morning, arrived in Guwahati on Tuesday morning in a special chartered flight.

According to reports, the flight carrying his body departed from Chennai around 5 AM and reached Guwahati shortly after. From the airport, his mortal remains were taken directly to his residence at Ambikagiri Nagar.

After the completion of rituals at his home, the body will be taken to Seuj Sangha from 10 AM to 2 PM, where fans, cultural organisations, and well-wishers will be able to pay their final respects.

Following the public homage, the mortal remains will be taken to the Navagraha crematorium for the final rites.

Dipak Sarma, aged 57, passed away at 6:15 AM on Monday at a hospital in Chennai, where he had been undergoing treatment for several weeks. He was suffering from a rare liver ailment and was earlier admitted to a hospital in Guwahati before being shifted to Chennai for advanced medical care.

