The flyover constructed near Arya Vidyapeeth College will be inaugurated shortly and open for public to use in Guwahati.

This was announced the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The flyover will be inaugurated before the T20 match to be held at Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

CM Sarma said, “It will help to prevent traffic jams during the match.”

Notably, the T20 match between India and South Africa will be held in Guwahati on October 2 and teams will arrive on September 29.