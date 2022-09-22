Guwahati: Assam CM Inaugurates 91 Yards Club At Barsapara Stadium

Ahead of the T20 match to be held in Guwahati, 91 yards club was inaugurated by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

The club will have state-of-the-art facilities for players and guests.

There will be a swimming pool, restaurant, guest rooms and many other facilities in the club.

The India and South Africa cricket teams will arrive in Guwahati on September 29 for the T20 match.

The BCCI officials informed that first the India squad will arrive followed by the South Africa team.

Both the teams will arrive on separate flights at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Borjhar and will be staying at Hotel Radisson Blu.

The teams will practice for their match on Barsapara field on September 30 and will play against each other on October 2.

The teams are scheduled to leave Guwahati on September 3.