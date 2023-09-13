For The First Time, ICC Cricket WC Trophy Makes A Stop In Guwahati!

The trophy was unveiled ceremonially amidst much fanfare after which Devajit Lon Saikia took questions. Addressing the gathering ahead of the unveiling, Devajit Lon Saikia said, "The trophy has arrived in Guwahati for the first time. This trophy has had an extensive journey as a part of the tour and it also became the first ever trophy of any international sport to be launched into space when it was sent to the stratosphere, 1,20,000 feet above the earth's surface before making a landing at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It has traveled through a lot of countries and also across various Indian states before making a stop here. The trophy will be up for display till 4 pm today after which it will continue on its journey which will take it to Pakistan tomorrow."