For the First Time, Singapore Assam Association President Breaks Silence

In his first media interaction following the tragic death of Assam’s iconic singer Zubeen Garg, Abhimanyu Talukdar, President of the Assam Association of Singapore, clarified the association’s involvement and addressed questions about the Northeast festival in Singapore.

Talukdar stated, “Neither I nor any member of the Assam Association booked the yacht. I do not know if the festival continued after Zubeen’s passing. There were participants from other Northeastern states as well, so I cannot speak for them.”

On the perceived delay in Assamese expatriates speaking out, he explained, “Zubeen’s mortal remains were brought to India on the 20th. On the 21st, we held a meeting and shared our statements twice on Instagram. We were unsure which media outlet in Assam to approach for wider coverage.”

Talukdar also detailed their cooperation with authorities, saying, “We provided statements multiple times to the Singapore Police. Our phone records were collected, and we gave testimony during the initial investigation. Later, we expressed willingness to assist the Assam investigation and travelled here with Singapore Police’s permission.”

Concluding his statement, Talukdar emphasised that the association has been fully cooperative and is committed to supporting a transparent investigation into Zubeen Garg’s death, clearing misconceptions about their role and actions.