CID Custody of Shyamkanu-Siddharth Ends; Both to Face Court Today

Tight security arrangements have been enforced at the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s (CJM) Court in Guwahati as the CID custody of Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma comes to an end, and both will be produced before the court on Wednesday morning in connection with the ongoing probe into the mysterious death of singer Zubeen Garg.

Sources said the CID will also produce Sandipan Garg before the court, while the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is set to present Zubeen Garg’s two personal security officers, Paresh Baishya and Nandeswar Bora. The proceedings are scheduled to begin around 9 AM.

Ahead of the high-profile court appearance, unprecedented security blanket have imposed an around the CJM Court premises. A massive deployment of Assam Police personnel, paramilitary forces, and commandos has been made to ensure that law and order is maintained during the hearing.

Officials said the enhanced security measures were taken to prevent any possible law and order situation or crowd gathering near the court. Senior police officers are supervising the arrangements, and only authorized individuals are being allowed entry into the courtroom area.

The production of the five accused comes at a crucial stage of the investigation. The CID, which has been probing various angles in the case, is expected to seek further custody or submit its findings before the court today. The developments are being closely followed across the state, as the case continues to draw public and media attention.

