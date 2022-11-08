Guwahati News

Guwahati: Huge Quantities of Foreign Cigarettes Seized in Separate Raids

Huge quantities of foreign cigarettes were seized in separate raids conducted by the Customs Department in Guwahati on Tuesday.
At first, as many as 1,48,000 Korean and Chinese cigarettes were seized from the office of Blue Dart in Zoo Road.

At first, as many as 1,48,000 Korean and Chinese cigarettes were seized from the office of Blue Dart in Zoo Road.

According to sources, the market valued of the seized foreign cigarettes is Rs 29.60 lakh.

During the second raid, 3,45,400 foreign cigarettes were seized from a vehicle bearing the registration number AS01 NC 8940.

The cigarettes were valued at Rs 69.8 lakh.

