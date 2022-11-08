Assam

Assam Legislative Assembly Winter Session to Start on Dec 20

Assam Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi summoned the winter session at the Assembly Chamber in Dispur.
Pratidin Bureau

The winter session of Assam Legislative Assembly will be held on December 20.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under Article 174 ( 1 ) of the Constitution of India, as amended up-to-date, I, Prof. Jagdish Mukhi, Governor of Assam, hereby summon the Winter Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly to meet at 9.30 am on Tuesday, the 20th December 2022 at the Assembly Chamber in Dispur.” the notification read.

Earlier, the autumn session of the Assam Legislative Assembly started on September 12.

