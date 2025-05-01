Forest Department Steps In After Leopard Cub Spotted in Guwahati's Fatasil Ambari

A leopard cub, approximately seven months old, was found roaming freely on Dilip Huzuri Path in Guwahati's Fatasil Ambari locality, raising concerns among local residents. The cub was discovered at the residence of Nripen Das, located within the jurisdiction of the Fatasil Khand office.

It is believed that the cub has ventured into the urban area due to the lack of food and shelter in its natural habitat, which has been severely impacted by deforestation. As the forests are cleared for residential purposes, wild animals like the leopard cub are increasingly being forced to move into populated areas.

Upon receiving reports of the cub's presence, the Fatasil Khand administration acted swiftly to rescue it. The cub was handed over to the forest department, which promptly transported it to the Assam State Zoo for medical care and attention.

However, concerns remain as the cub's mother has been reported to visit the area regularly, staying nearby. The forest department is closely monitoring the situation and will implement necessary measures to ensure the safety of both the local community and the animal.

