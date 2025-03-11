Dehing Patkai Survey Unveils Eight Wild Cat Species, Including the Elusive Clouded Leopard

A large-scale wildlife survey is currently underway in Dehing Patkai National Park with the installation of over 200 advanced cameras by the Forest Department in collaboration with the Wildlife Institute of India.

The survey has captured footage of the rare Clouded Leopard (Gadha Futuki), a species listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). The study has also confirmed the presence of eight species of wild cats in the national park.

Reports indicate a significant rise in the park’s wildlife population, particularly elephants and deer. The elephant population, which stood at 196 in 2018, has now increased to 348.

With the growing wildlife numbers, authorities have intensified security measures within the national park.

Thrilling conservation update! Our camera trap inside Dehing Patkai National Park has just captured a rare and remarkable sighting of a Clouded Leopard.



