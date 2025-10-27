Former Asomiya Pratidin Editor Nitya Bora Falls Ill in Guwahati

Eminent writer, journalist, and former editor of Asomiya Pratidin, Nitya Bora, suddenly fell ill on Sunday evening. He became unwell at his residence in the Gandhibasti area of Guwahati and was immediately rushed to Nemcare Hospital in Bhangagarh after his condition deteriorated.

Earlier in the day, Bora had attended the 21st Brajamohan Sarma Memorial Annual Lecture 2025 held at Vivekananda Kendra, Uzanbazar. The event, organised by the Brajamohan Sarma Memorial Trust, was graced by several noted journalists and literary figures.

After returning home from the event, Bora reportedly complained of uneasiness and was soon admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Doctors have stated that his condition is currently stable. Members of the literary and journalistic community, along with numerous well-wishers, have expressed their concern and wished him a speedy recovery.

