Veteran Assamese Journalist Baikuntha Nath Goswami No More

Veteran journalist Baikuntha Nath Goswami, a resident of Hengrabari in Guwahati, passed away peacefully while sleeping on Friday morning, leaving behind a legacy of dedication to Assamese journalism. He was 80.

Goswami was the editor of the weekly newspaper Asom Bhumi Kakaṭa and a founding member of the Guwahati Press Club. He is survived by his daughter, Sushmita Goswami, who is the current president of the Guwahati Press Club.

Born in August 1946, Goswami hailed from Bamunkuchi in Pathsala and later resided at Hengrabari Housing Colony in Guwahati. Throughout his long career, he worked as a freelance journalist and columnist, contributing to several local newspapers, including Niyamiya Barta and Asom Bani. He served as editor of Asom Bhumi and held various editorial roles at Agradoot, Dainik Janambhumi, and News Star.

He retired as the Bureau Chief of Patna, Bihar, for United News of India (UNI) and was also the editor of the now-defunct weekly Saptahik Nilachal.

Goswami was also a published author, with works including Jnanamala I and Jnanamala II, collections of folk tales, Nibandha Chayan, an anthology of articles, as well as Asomiya Jatiyatadab aru Asomiyar Sangjna and Sangbad Madhyamar Swadhinata.

His contributions to Assamese journalism and literature have left an enduring mark, inspiring generations of journalists and writers across the state.

